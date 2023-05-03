Fox River Arts Ramble set for June 3 at multiple venues in Tri-Cities

The Fox River Arts Ramble is set for Saturday, June 3 at several venues in St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia.

The event, which is a collaborative effort between the Fine Line Creative Arts Center and the St. Charles Arts Council, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Fox River Arts Ramble began in 2017 as a invitation for the public to witness first hand the level of talent that lives here in the Fox River Valley,” stated Kathryn Hill, executive director of the St. Charles Arts Council, in a news release. “New this year is our Passport Program. Participants who visit all six Ramble locations will be eligible to win a gift basket containing items from each of the venues.”

Water Street Studios will host artists in Batavia, while Proud Fox Gallery will host in Geneva. In St. Charles, 3 AM Studio, 116 Gallery at Mixology Salon Spa and JTM Designs are open to the public. In addition, Fine Line Creative Arts Center will host 21 artists on their lawn.

Fine Line will host artwork for All Elgin, Matt Brej Ceramics, Cara Buono, Monica Casey, Sue Dix Ceramics, DDDesigns, Teresa Harbaugh, Hot Potato Glass, Jeanette Hubiak, Indi Art Park, Tessa Koller, Andrea Krause, Jennifer Anne Designs, Jen Original Jewelry Design, Ellen Phillips Baskets, Muriel Reymond, Amy Simpson Glass, SKG Artworks, Designs by Starla, Wildhill Pottery and J.L. Younglove Ceramics.

For further information about the Fox River Arts Ramble, contact Hill at info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.