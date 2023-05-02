Geneva council OKs nearly $1M contract to clean, inspect wastewater digesters

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons Monday approved a contract of nearly $1 million for cleaning and inspection of wastewater anaerobic digesters at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The contract is with Boller Construction Company Inc., in Waukegan for $978,200 with change orders not to exceed $1.1 million, documents show.

The digesters have been in service since they were constructed in 2000. Removal of the inorganic material will increase their capacity and an inspection will detail any repairs needs, documents show.

Boller Construction made the lone bid for the work and was nearly $230,000 over the budgeted amount and $108,200 over the engineer’s final estimate, documents show.

The reason for the higher cost can be because of the amount of high-grit sludge estimated in the bid document, but can be reduced if staff processes additional sludge before the cleaning process, documents show.

In a memo, staff and Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers wrote that based on their prior experience with Boller, the company is qualified to complete the project.

In a separate action, aldermen voted to reject bids for the HVAC rehabilitation at the water plant because they were all too high, documents show.

The approved budget for the project was $300,000. It was increased to $425,000 based on current market conditions.

The two bids that were received were more than $600,000. Staff recommended that the project be rebid at a later date.

Specifications will have to be revised before rebidding, so alderman also approved an engineering agreement with Engineering Solutions Team of Lisle for $39,900. The original agreement from December 2022 was for $33,900, but an additional $6,000 was approved because of revisions to the plans and specifications due to the bids being rejected, documents show.