Minnesota man convicted in Kane County of possessing $60K in drugs with intent to deliver

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A judge found a Minnesota man guilty of multiple drug offenses, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

On April 20, Judge David Kliment found Darieln A. Moran Sanchez, 25, of the 2600 block of Oak Hill Court, Maplewood, Minn., guilty of two counts of felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the release stated.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Jake Matekaitis and and Hillary Sadler presented evidence during the trial that at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2020, Illinois State Police troopers who were westbound on Interstate 90 stopped a Ford Explorer that Moran Sanchez was driving after a traffic infraction west of Illinois Route 47.

A lawful search of the vehicle produced 1,005 grams of cocaine, 446 grams of methamphetamine and more than 200 grams of suspected hydrocodone pills, the release stated.

The total street value of the meth and cocaine was estimated at $60,000.

Moran Sanchez admitted to police that he was being paid to transport the illegal drugs to Minnesota, the release stated.

Moran Sanchez’s toddler daughter and teenage son were in the car.

Kliment set Moran Sanchez’s next court appearance for June 7 for motions and sentencing.

The most serious charges are the two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all three Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years on each count. Moran Sanchez faces a minimum sentence of 27 years of imprisonment in prison, the release stated.

Moran Sanchez remains in custody at the Kane County jail, where he had been held in lieu of $500,000 bail since his arrest.

Judge Kliment revoked bond upon conviction.

“Thank you to Illinois State Police District 15 and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their joint investigation leading to the charges and convictions in this case,” Matekaitis stated in the release.

“Thank you to ASA Hillary Sadler for her hard work preparing the case for trial. Mr. Moran Sanchez intended to deliver a significant quantity of dangerous drugs for his own financial gain,” Matekaitis stated in the release. “Individuals who deal illegal drugs in our community and elsewhere continue to pose a serious danger to the public. We will prosecute them and hold them accountable.”