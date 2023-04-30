Public invited to retirement reception for Batavia Public Library director

The Batavia Public Library is inviting the public to a retirement reception for Executive Director George H. Scheetz.

The reception is from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Festivities will be hosted in the Founders Room and will include light refreshments, some entertainment and a little surprise.

After more than 18 years as the library’s director, Scheetz will retire effective Friday, June 9. Scheetz is known throughout the community for his love of libraries, passion for local history and zest for projects that bring community members together, according to a news release from the library.

Scheetz takes special pride in the success of three initiatives he launched during his tenure with the library, the release stated.

They are as follows:

• PechaKucha Night, which began in 2015 in Batavia.

• “The Year of Mark Twain in Batavia,” which occurred in 2019 and was a yearlong, community-wide celebration in honor of the sesquicentenary of Samuel L. Clemens’ 1869 visit to Batavia.

• Bulldogs Unleashed, which Scheetz proposed to the Batavia Public Library Foundation in 2010 as a community event and fundraising project.

To learn more about the library, visit BataviaPublicLibrary.org.