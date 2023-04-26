Yorkville man charged with 4 counts of resisting arrest in Geneva

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Yorkville man was charged with four misdemeanor counts of resisting a police officer after a Kane County deputy’s radar registered him traveling at 93 miles an hour in Geneva, according to Kane County Sheriff’s Reports.

Alexander W. Cosentino, 28, of the 200 block of Spruce Court, Yorkville, was also charged with obstructing a police officer, speeding 35 or more miles over the limit and domestic battery, all misdemeanors, and the petty offense of driving an uninsured vehicle, according to the charging documents and police reports.

A deputy traveling north on Peck Road, north of Keslinger Road in Geneva about 10:30 p.m., observed a black Cadillac ATS4 traveling fast in the south lane, the report stated.

The radar unit registered the vehicle at 93 miles an hour, 48 miles an hour over the speed limit in that area. The deputy put on lights and siren and followed the Cadillac, driven by Cosentino, which pulled over after turning south on Kaneville Road, the report stated.

Cosentino would not get out of his vehicle until after a second deputy arrived and assisted him to get out of the Cadillac, the report stated.

Cosentino told deputies he had not consumed anything that would impair his driving but said he had not slept in the last few days, the report stated.

Cosentino would not submit to a breath test, stating he was not having any issues. The deputy called Geneva paramedics to evaluate him, but Cosentino refused to allow any medical screening, including blood sugar, the report stated.

Cosentino called his mother for a ride home as deputies were concerned for his welfare and the public’s safety if he continued to drive, the report stated.

Cosentino’s mother spoke to deputies out of earshot of her son regarding his condition when she arrived at the scene. Cosentino came to where they were speaking and ignored the deputy’s commands to go back where he was, the report stated.

Cosentino raised his voice at his mother, grabbed her and attempted to push her towards his vehicle as she was trying to back away, the report stated.

When deputies put handcuffs on Cosentino, he began kicking his feet out so as not to allow the squad car door to close, “dead weighting his body in trying to place him into the back seat,” the report stated.

More deputies arrived to assist moving Cosentino to another squad car that had a full cage, but he stiffened his body and dropped his weight, requiring several deputies to carry him while he continued to resist, the report stated.

No attorney for Cosentino was listed in court records and a voicemail message left for him was not returned.

Seven of the charges against Cosentino are Class A misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 364 days in jail, fines of up to $2,500, up to two years of court supervision, conditional discharge or probation, if convicted.

Cosentino was released on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond and is to appear in court May 22, court records show.