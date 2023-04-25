Geneva D-304 board OKs $1.6M for roof repairs

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 School Board on Monday approved a bid for $1.6 million for roof renovations.

The roof renovations are to be done on Fabyan and Harrison elementary schools, Geneva Middle School South and at the central office at Coultrap Educational Services Center, officials said.

The contract was awarded to Malcor Roofing of Illinois in St. Charles, the lower of two bidders. The second bidder was Knickerbocker Roofing in Harvey, whose bid was almost $2.5 million.

The work to be done:

• Limited roof repairs to the existing rubber single-ply roof systems at all buildings except Fabyan

• Limited roof repairs to the existing built-up asphalt roof system at Fabyan

• Rooftop mechanical and electrical work at Coultrap Educational Services Center

• Surface preparation and application of a liquid-applied polyurethane roof membrane and flashings for a 20-year system warranty

The district contacted eight roofing contractors and one digital bidding service and two additional contractors requested documents after seeing the published bid notice, but the district received only the two official bids, officials said.