State Rep. Dan Ugaste launches Small Business Spotlight in 65th District

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, has launched the Small Business Spotlight for the 65th District, according to a news release from Ugaste’s office.

Individuals or organizations are encouraged to nominate a 65th District small business, or business owned by a constituent of the 65th District, to be featured in a spotlight.

Businesses will be recognized on a quarterly basis and nominations not selected in one quarter may be selected in a later quarter. The first small business will be announced in late June.

The 65th District contains all or parts of Elburn, Elgin, Geneva, Hampshire, La Fox, Lily Lake, Plato Center, St. Charles, South Elgin, Wayne and West Chicago.

Find more information at RepUgaste.com or call 630-797-5530 with questions.