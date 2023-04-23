Motorcyclist charged with felony DUI after crashing into a car

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – An Elgin man was charged with felony aggravated drunken driving on a motorcycle after he crashed into another vehicle, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Jordan W. Zelener, 31, of the 1700 block of Capital Street Elgin, was charged April 5 with three counts of felony aggravated DUI for driving without a valid license for a motorcycle, driving with a suspended license and driving with a license that was suspended because of a previous DUI charge, court records show.

Zelener was also charged with misdemeanor resisting a police officer, driving under the influence, driving too fast for conditions and improper display of license plates, court records show.

Deputies were called to Mooseheart Road, just east of Route 31 between Batavia and North Aurora at 7:45 p.m. in response to a report of a blue and white 2022 BMW motorcycle that struck the rear of a 2006 gray Honda Accord, according to the sheriff’s report.

Occupants of the Honda, which was traveling west on Mooseheart Road from Route 31, told deputies that a motorcycle approached, also westbound on Mooseheart Road, very fast and collided into the rear of their vehicle, the report stated.

Zelener told deputies he was traveling at 45 to 50 miles an hour and could not see the Honda because its lights were not on, resulting in the collision, the report stated.

Zelener also stated that the tint on his helmet visor also made it difficult for him to see the Honda, the report stated.

Zelener had been thrown off the motorcycle, causing an abrasion to his left knee and lip and damaging his helmet and jacket, the report stated.

Zelener said he had three cans of beer prior to the accident, the last one consumed at 6 p.m., the report stated.

The North Aurora Fire Department took Zelener to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, the report stated.

But while at Delnor, Zelener refused treatment, including blood tests and scans, performed a walking test with hospital staff and signed a release to be discharged, the report stated.

While leaving the emergency room, a deputy asked Zelener to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, ultimately resulting in his arrest, the report stated.

“During transport to the (jail), Zelener began to ask if I voted for Donald Trump, when I didn’t answer he began to suggest I did and called me a racist,” the report stated. “Zelener also advised that he made more money than I did, amongst other insulting comments.”

Zelener was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and is to appear in court May 5, records show.

The three felonies against Zelener are all Class 4, punishable by punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or up to 30 months of probation, if convicted.

Zelener’s public defender Derek Dlhy said there would be no comment about his client.