Geneva seeking volunteers for bike and pedestrian committee

The city of Geneva is seeking nine community members who have an interest in bicycle and pedestrian transit, safety issues and projects for its new Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

According to a news release, this new group will work with the Strategic Plan Advisory Committee and city staff to advance projects within the Bikeways Implementation Plan.

Some of the tasks include:

Provide input to update bike plans

Identify key areas for bike and pedestrian improvements in the community

Help create updated print and electronic bike materials

Coordinate bike/pedestrian safety education events and activities

Look to enhance bike friendliness options at city facilities

Seek community feedback

Study and monitor relevant issues

Develop an annual work plan and provide updates to the city council

Residents interested in serving should submit an application along with a letter of interest to the Strategic Plan Advisory Committee, Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First St., Geneva, IL 60134. The envelope should include a reference to the Bike & Pedestrian Advisory Committee. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

The Strategic Plan Advisory Committee will review all the applications and make the appointments later this spring. For more information regarding the Bike & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, visit www.geneva.il.us or contact Assistant City Administrator Ben McCready at 630-938-4540 or via email.