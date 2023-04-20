Boys Volleyball: Bartlett battles back to take down St. Charles North

ST. CHARLES – There wasn’t the least bit of panic.
With 15 errors, Bartlett lost Game 1 to host St. Charles North, 25-19.
The Hawks kept their composure and rallied to win the next two games, 25-15, 25-23 to claim the match against the pesky North Stars in nonconference action Wednesday night.
“We just made way too many errors in the first game,” Bartlett coach Robert Schwantz said. “We were much cleaner and had better focus the last two games.”
Spencer Medendorp (three kills) and Reece Thompson with three kills and two aces aided Bartlett in jumping off to a 13-7 lead in the second game.
The Hawks’ biggest advantage in Game 2 was 24-13.
A kill by Thompson forced a decisive third game.
There were six lead changes before Bartlett took the lead for good, 14-13 on a kill by Nicholas Ciolino. The Hawks scored the next three points on North Stars errors and led 17-13.
St. Charles North kept whittling away at the lead and tied the match at 23 on a kill by Nathan Simpson.
Bartlett scored the next points on errors to win the game and match.
Medendorp paced the Hawks (14-5) with 15 kills.
“We were shaky the first game,” Medendorp said. “Coach told us between games we needed to focus and cut down on the errors. St. Charles North is a good well-rounded team.”
Thompson added six kills and two aces. Aaron Annawan (2 aces) and Adam Koniecko contributed five kills apiece for the winners.
Nathan Simpson and Jacob Knap led the North Stars with six kills apiece.
“We had a great win at Geneva last night,” North Stars coach Todd Weimer said. “We came back and gave great effort against a very good Bartlett team tonight. It was a tough back-to-back.”