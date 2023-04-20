Batavia police: Man who stopped to help change a tire gets beaten, bit

BATAVIA – The adage, “No good deed goes unpunished” proved its truth when a man who stopped to help change a flat tire, intervened in a domestic fight and got beaten and bit for his trouble, according to Batavia police reports and court records.

Brylan D. Robinson, 27, of the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive, Bolingbrook is being held on $50,750 bond in the Kane County jail, charged April 8 with four felonies: aggravated battery in a public place in that he allegedly punched the victim in the face, then bit him above the left eye; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in that the victim he punched and bit was heavily bleeding and required stitches; and two counts of committing domestic battery while having a prior conviction for domestic battery, according to the charging documents.

Robinson was also charged with two misdemeanor domestic battery charges in that he punched a second victim, a household member in the forehead; and a third misdemeanor in resisting arrest, causing an officer to use force to bring Robinson to the ground, according to the charging documents.

The charges stem from an incident on April 7, when shortly before 7 p.m., Batavia police on patrol saw Robinson and another man fighting on the ground off the roadway at Kirk Road and Wind Energy Pass, according to a police report released after a Freedom of Information Act request.

The other man told police he saw Robinson and his vehicle, a blue Nissan, on the side of the road with a flat tire and had stopped to help, the report stated.

After they changed the tire, a woman, whom Robinson had called, was dropped off there by her coworkers. When she questioned Robinson about damage to the vehicle, he “proceeded to scream and then punched (her) in the forehead using his right hand,” the report stated.

The man who helped change the flat tire intervened and Robinson punched him in the right cheek, the report stated.

When the officer arrived, the other man had Robinson facedown on the ground and was holding his arms behind his back; he was bleeding heavily from his left eye area, the blood running down his face and dripping on the ground, the report stated.

While they were fighting on the ground, Robinson had bitten the other man in the area over his left eye, causing a laceration that required stitches, the report stated.

The woman with whom Robinson had argued was also standing there, crying and screaming, the report stated.

When officers arrived, they put Robinson in handcuffs for their own safety due to the unknown circumstances of the situation, the report stated.

When the officer ordered Robinson to sit down, he stood up and tried to pull away, so the officer swept Robinson’s leg out from under him to bring him off balance and on the ground so he would stop resisting, the report stated.

Robinson and the man who helped change the tire were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. The man received stitches and Robinson was treated for a possible fracture to his right hand.

Robinson was also wanted on warrants from DuPage and Kane counties for failure to appear in court on domestic battery charges, the report stated.

Robinson was previously charged with four felony and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery on Nov. 23, 2017, Kane County court records show.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 25, 2018 to one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and was not prosecuted on the rest of the charges; Robinson was fined $1,890, was sentenced to 24 days in jail, was sent for domestic violence counseling and was put on 24 months of probation, which ended Oct. 23, 2020, court records show.

The most serious charges Robinson faces are the aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Both are Class 3 felonies, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Robinson’s next court date is April 26.

His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jacqueline Leder, said, “My clients are not guilty until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”