St. Charles commercial fire causes $50K damage

ST. CHARLES – A fire caused $50,000 damage at a landscape and lawn care equipment company at 1500 Foundry St., St. Charles, shortly before 6 :30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Charles fire officials announced in a news release.

There were no employees of KO Supply Company on site at the time of the fire, adjacent business units were unaffected and no civilians or firefighters were injured, the release stated.

The fire broke out of a commercial vehicle parked inside unit 1, where KO Supply Company is located. Though the exact cause of the vehicle fire is still under investigation, Jay Ostrowski co-owner of the company, said an electrical short in the cab of a truck is what caused the blaze.

“The fire department responded in time. The sprinkler system went off,” Ostrowski said. “The truck got torched, but building was fine. There was no damage to the building or inventory, but they had to cut through the bay door to get to the truck. The sprinkler system saved the day.”

KO Supply Company sells professional landscape and lawn care equipment and products.

When the fire broke out of the vehicle, it caused the commercial sprinkler system to activate, keeping the fire from extending to the structure and its contents, the fire department release stated.

The majority of the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes. Firefighters completed extinguishment, checked for any fire extension, and performed overhaul operations.

St. Charles police and fire departments from Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, South Elgin and North Aurora assisted.