St. Charles to celebrate Arbor Day at Pottawatomie Park

The St. Charles Natural Resources Commission will celebrate Arbor Day beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29 Pottawatomie Park. All are welcome to help clean up Pottawatomie Park before the celebration at 9:30 a.m.

The annual Arbor Day celebration will include free perennials, a tree raffle, music, light refreshments and tree-related programs, according to a news release from the city.

Residents can volunteer to help clean up Pottawatomie Park to support the community, earn high school volunteer hours or just enjoy the outdoors, the release stated.

For more information, contact the St. Charles Public Works Department at 630-377-4405 or pw@stcharlesil.gov.