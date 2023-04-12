Driver charged with DUI, hit-and-run after striking barricade, emergency vehicle in Batavia

BATAVIA – Batavia police arrested a suspected drunken driver following a hit-and-run traffic crash of an emergency vehicle early on April 1, officials announced in a news release.

Jennifer Carrasco, 29, of the 900-block of Lois Lane, Joliet, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Batavia Emergency Services and Disaster Agency had closed the intersection of Walnut Street and South Batavia Avenue for several hours due to ongoing electric utility repairs to poles and electrical lines damaged by severe weather, the release stated.

Traffic cones, barricades, flares and a marked ESDA vehicle with overhead lights operating marked that the road was closed to oncoming northbound traffic.

A vehicle traveling north at 2:40 a.m. failed to stop for the road closure, hit a barricade and the ESDA vehicle just north of Walnut Street, the release stated. The ESDA vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

After the crash, the vehicle continued north through the closure and exited east on on Main Street from South Batavia Avenue.

Police located a blue 2019 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Carrasco, in a business parking lot in the 200 block of Pamarco Drive with damage consistent with being the crash, the release stated.

The Sonata had damage to the driver’s side bumper and front quarter panel while the ESDA vehicle had damage to its rear driver side quarter panel, the release stated.

Carrasco is scheduled to appear in court May 17.

Her attorney was unavailable to comment.