K. Hollis Jewelers to host 18th anniversary celebration at their new Batavia location

K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar is hosting an 18th anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at its new Batavia location.

The boutique’s owners Karen and Rob Hollis have been serving Batavia and the surrounding communities with jewelry, including engagement rings, jewelry repair, women’s apparel and custom jewelry design for 18 years, according to a news release from K. Hollis Jewelers.

The event will include hourly raffles, Mariana and UNOde50 trunk shows, wine and beer specials and snacks throughout the day.

There will be a fashion show from 1 to 2 p.m., featuring local “celebrities,” and a wine tasting paired with desserts from 3 to 5 p.m., according to the release.

Guests can win a $500 K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar gift card, according to the release.

K. Hollis is located in the former Pal Joey’s location on Randall Road.

For information, contact Karen Hollis at 630-879-8003 or karen@khollisjewelers.com.