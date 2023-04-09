St. Charles to hold open house Tuesday to gather feedback on how to improve pedestrian, bicycle transportation

The city of St. Charles will hold an open house Tuesday for the community to share ideas on improving pedestrian and bicycle transportation in the city.

Everyone is invited to attend the open house, which will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the St. Charles Police Station, 1515 W. Main Street, St. Charles.

Last fall, the city launched a project to develop a bicycle and pedestrian plan that will give officials recommendations to improve walkability and cycling around the city. The plan website, bikewalkstcharles.com, offered the chance to pin ideas on an interactive map on the site. Anyone can visit the website to see what ideas were posted.

In addition, information tables at Scarecrow Weekend and Jazz Fest also gave residents and visitors a chance to share their ideas. Feedback gathered to date will be shared at the open house and those attending are encouraged to offer comments.

A steering committee made up of community partners, key stakeholders and city staff has been working with consultants Civiltech Engineering to develop the plan.

“Making St. Charles more walkable and bicycle-friendly are consistent themes that come up when we ask residents what we can do to make St. Charles even better,” City Administrator Heather McGuire said in a news release from the city. “We are fortunate to have an active downtown and beautiful pathways along the river. Improving access by foot or bicycle to these amenities and to existing trail networks will only add to the vibrancy of our beautiful city.”