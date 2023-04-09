Boys Volleyball: Hersey takes down Geneva, repeats St. Charles East Invite title

ST. CHARLES – Entering Saturday’s St. Charles East Invitational, Hersey’s main objective was to repeat as tournament champions.
Mission accomplished.
The Huskies outlasted Geneva 25-23, 25-22 to win their second straight title.
With five wins, Hersey moves to a perfect 8-0 on the season.
“We had only played three matches entering today so it was good to get in five matches today,” Hersey coach Laura Gerber said. “The kids played very well. It was good to play good teams and different teams. We can tell where we are at this part in the season.
“Everybody contributed. We beat a very good Geneva team to win the championship.”
On a kill by Justin Arrowood, the Huskies opened up a 20-13 lead in Game 1.
The Vikings didn’t quit.
On a block by Luke Koster, Geneva got to within a point 23-22, but couldn’t get any closer.
A kill by Connor Krebs gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the match.
Similar to Game 1, Geneva fell down early in Game 2. Hersey sprinted to a 16-9 lead after a kill by Krebs.
The Vikes responded with a 7-0 run keyed by five kills by Jack Mally and two from Koster. A kill by Mally tied the game at 16.
There were three lead changes before Hersey scored the final three points. The match-winner came on a kill by Arrowood.
Arrowood and Krebs led the tournament champs with six kills each.
“We wanted to repeat as champs,” said Krebs. “I was just going on adrenaline in that last match. Geneva is a very good team.”
Mally, with 21 kills and four blocks, was incredible in a losing effort.
“Jack was amazing,” Geneva coach Stephanie Hennig said. “To be honest we played very well and never quit. We hung in there against a very good team.”
In the semifinals, Mally had 18 kills as Geneva rallied for a 24-26, 25-15, 26-24 win over Plainfield South. Mally’s kill in the decisive third game advanced to the Vikings to the title game.
Hersey advanced to the title game with a 25-16, 25-23 win over St. Charles East.
In the third-place match, Plainfield South defeated the host Saints 25-19, 25-19.
St. Charles East (2-10), which entered the tournament 0-7, defeated Elgin and Auburn in pool play before losing to Plainfield South.
“We are moving in the right direction,” St. Charles East coach Kate McCullaugh said. “It was good to get some wins and get fourth place.”