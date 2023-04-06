Dimple Donuts in St. Charles reopens following closure caused by pandemic, water pipe break

Dimple Donuts in St. Charles has reopened after being closed since the start of the pandemic and a water pipe break.

The restaurant, located at 1307 E. Main St., reopened April 1 to the public.

“There was water everywhere and it took two years to fix it,” owner Sovannary Vong said. “We had to remodel everything. I’m happy to reopen.”

The St. Charles location is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays.

A grand opening is planned at a later date. The restaurant originally opened in 2017.

“We are open every day, even holidays,” Vong said.

She also owns the Dimple Donuts store in Batavia. Vong will receive a $10,000 building improvement grant from the city to pay for the repairs to the St. Charles store, said St. Charles Economic Development Director Derek Conley.

“There was a pipe burst and it did significant damage on the first floor,” Conley said. “She did all the work to have those improvements done and then kind of made some other upgrades around the building just to take the opportunity of putting an investment into the property.”

Conley said the building is completely remodeled.

“She didn’t just kind of fix the issue, she went in and did a lot of upgrades to it,” he said.