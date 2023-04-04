St. Charles man charged with allegedly exposing himself to two children near playground at Batavia school

A St. Charles man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to two children Sunday afternoon near the playground at H.C. Storm School in Batavia.

Matthew S. Mroz, 36, of the 5N400 block of Paddock Lane, St. Charles, has been charged with felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child (victim less than 13 years of age) and public indecency (within 500 feet of a school/children present) along with misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a child, public indecency and disorderly conduct.

Batavia Police investigated a report of indecent exposure that allegedly occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at H.C. Storm School, located at 305 N. Van Nortwick Ave., according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

A citizen reported that a man allegedly exposed himself to his pre-teen daughter along with another pre-teen female near the playground area of the school, according to the release. The incident was reported to police approximately 30 minutes after it occurred, the release stated.

Patrol officers went the area where the incident occurred, but were unable to locate the man, who was last seen riding his bicycle southbound on North Van Nortwick Avenue, the release stated. Batavia Police were subsequently able to obtain video surveillance footage depicting the incident.

On Monday, a Batavia Police officer located an individual matching the description provided by the teen girls. Mroz was taken into custody and transported to the Batavia Police Department for further investigation.

After consulting with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Mroz was charged. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.