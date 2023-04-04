Geneva to state lawmakers: Restore shared tax funds

GENEVA – When the state reduced municipalities’ share of income tax, Geneva lost more than $13 million in revenue.

Geneva aldermen Monday unanimously approved a resolution to ask state lawmakers to restore the Local Government Distributive Funds to the full percentage of shared tax dollars to 10% from the 2011 reduction to 6.06%.

Geneva lost a total of$13,606,165 million – cumulatively – in shared revenue because of the reduction, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.

“Since the state income tax was adopted in 1969, state government has shared a percentage of the total income tax collections through LGDF with municipalities in a long-held agreement in lieu of municipalities collecting a local income tax,” Dawkins said. “Since 2011, the percentage of tax dollars shared has been reduced from the agreed upon 10% to 6.06%, resulting in a loss to the city of Geneva in an amount exceeding $13 million.”

Dawkins said municipalities got a small percentage increase in the past two years of less than 1% – to 6.06%.

The shared percentage was 5.75% in 2020 and went to 6.06% in 2021 and 2022, Dawkins said.

“If you recall, last year there was an overwhelming majority of house and senate members to see an increase, but the budgeteers – in their infinite wisdom – said, ‘No, thank you.’” Burns said. “It died in the budget implementation program.”

Geneva’s full 10% share would have been nearly $40 million, officials said.

Third Ward Alderman Dean Kilburg said the reduction in the promised percentage cost municipalities millions.

“Unless we advocate and speak up, there isn’t anyone else that’s going to do it for us,” Kilburg said.

Burns said when the state was experiencing its most challenging fiscal years, municipalities agreed to give up a portion of the Local Government Distributive Funds – temporarily.

“Unfortunately, the temporary nature became apparently permanent,” Burns said.