Geneva D304 students shelter in place after storm warning

Students in Geneva D304 schools sheltered in place Tuesday afternoon after weather sirens were activated during a severe thunderstorm warning.

The sirens were activated at 1:10 p.m., and students were in shelter-in-place for about 15 to 20 minutes, according to district spokeswoman Sandy Manisco.

“When a Shelter in Place is called, we use the appropriate safety strategy, depending on the hazard. For tornado, we evacuate to the area in the school that is predetermined as the shelter area,” she said in an email.

Students returned to their classrooms once the “all clear” was given around 1:30 p.m., according to an email sent to district parents.

The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m., as a wave of storms rolled through the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, more thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon and evening. If storms do develop, they could become severe, and continue into the overnight hours.

The next timeframe of concern for threatening weather is Tuesday evening until about 10 p.m., said Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Storms could develop near the Mississippi River mid-afternoon and be intensified by “really warm and humid air” and track through counties east to northeast. The storms could bring high winds, hail and possible tornados to anywhere east of I-39 and north of I-80, Castro said.

Overnight and into Wednesday also could bring severe weather to those same areas and include high winds, tornadoes and hail but there is “still some uncertainty,” Castro said.

“The higher threat could be farther east” of I-39, he said.

Shaw Local reporter Amanda Marrazzo contributed to this report.