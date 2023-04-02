St. Charles Visitors Cultural Commission soliciting requests for funding

The St. Charles Visitors Cultural Commission is soliciting requests for funding from organizations that support and promote tourism, culture, history and the arts in St. Charles.

The following eligibility guidelines will be used to determine which organizations will be recommended for funding. Organizations must:

• Be based in St. Charles

• Be certified by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501 not-for-profit corporation

• Be in operation for a minimum of two years

• Provide the most recently completed annual report and the current budget, outlining anticipated programs and expenditures

• Provide IRS Form 990

• Provide a narrative showing how the organization’s mission aligns with the Visitors Cultural Commission mission to support and promote tourism, culture, history, and the arts in St. Charles

• Complete a funding request application form. Get the form at https://bit.ly/VCC23-24App

• Provide amount requested to be funded along with detailed list of use of funds

Requests must be received at the Finance Department at City Hall before 4 p.m. April 19.

NOTE: Applications can be sent as a single PDF via email to cforte@stcharlesil.gov or by mail at St. Charles Visitors Cultural Commission, Attn: Finance Department, 2 East Main Street, St. Charles, IL. 60174.

For more information, contact Carylie Forte at 630-377-4987.