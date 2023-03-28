Geneva man charged with felony aggravated battery with deadly weapon

GENEVA – A Geneva man was charged with felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and theft of a cell phone, according to police reports and court records.

John I. Carlson, 44, of the 200 block of North First Street, Geneva, was also charged March 17 with two counts of domestic battery and three counts of possessing firearms while his FOID card had expired, all misdemeanors.

Geneva police were called to the 200 block of North First Street at 2 a.m. March 7 after the victim reported a verbal argument with Carlson over her cell phone that had begun at 11 p.m. the night before on March 6.

Carlson wanted her to unlock her cell phone so he could go through it; when she refused, he took the phone, left, and when he came back a while later, he told her that he “threw the cell phone in the river,” the report stated.

The cell phone was an iPhone 12 valued at approximately $1,200, the report stated.

The argument escalated into physical violence, the victim told police, the report stated.

Carlson took a long gun – a rifle – from his closet, used it to push the victim to the ground, aimed it at her and said she “doesn’t know what he is capable of,” the report stated.

While she was on the floor, Carlson punched her in the lower right calf and shin area with a closed fist, reports stated.

The victim told police Carlson also threw candles in her direction, their glass containers shattering upon impact with the wall, and the glass fragments cut her arms, the report stated.

Carlson also had a pistol in his pants pocket during the incident, the report stated.

Carlson left the bedroom where the incident occurred, went to a couch in another room and fell asleep with the pistol next to him, the report stated.

The victim left after he fell asleep, the report stated.

After police arrested Carlson, he denied striking the victim or using the long gun, the report stated.

“Carlson stated that he and (the victim) were ‘playfully wrestling’ and the incident did not rise to the levels described by (the victim),” the report stated.

Police located three guns in the residence, two rifles and one loaded pistol and ammunition for the guns, the report stated. Carlson has an expired Firearms Owner Identification Card, the report stated.

Carlson was released after posting $1,500 as bail, 10% of the $15,000 bond that was set. The terms of his release include that he should not have contact with the victim, according to court records.

The aggravated battery and theft charges are the most serious Carlson faces. Both are Class 3 felonies, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Carlson is scheduled to appear in court again April 5, records show.

Carlson’s attorney, Gary Johnson, said he would not comment about the case.