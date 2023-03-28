Batavia Police Department mourns loss of officer

The Batavia Police Department announced Tuesday the death of Officer Joe Gudella, 36, who was found dead Monday, March 27 at a family home in Wisconsin.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, there is no additional information about Gudella’s death.

The city has lowered all flags to half-staff to honor Gudella.

Gudella joined the Batavia Police Department in January 2022, after working at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office since 2015. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

“Officer Gudella was thoughtful and compassionate, and his positivity and zeal for life were infectious. He had a servant’s heart and a passion for making people feel welcomed and loved. In his time with the Batavia Police Department, he made a lasting impact on his peers and the community that he served with pride. He will be sorely missed by all,” the social media post stated.

A spokeswoman with the city of Batavia did not provide further comment on Gudella’s death.