Geneva-area man pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash

WHEATON – A Geneva-area man, who had a blood alcohol content of 0.214%, entered a blind plea of guilty to felony aggravated DUI causing death and faces a prison term of up to 14 years, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Nicholas J. Roepke, 30, of the 0N200 block of Dooley Drive, Blackberry Township, in the Mill Creek subdivision near Geneva, also pleaded guilty to felony aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm. Associate Judge Michael Reidy accepted Roepke’s guilty plea on March 15.

A blind plea means Roepke pleaded guilty without an agreement.

Roepke’s blood alcohol content was more than 2 1/2 times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Roepke was driving drunk on March 7, 2022 on Eola Road when he struck a pickup truck where two men were reloading a refrigerator that had fallen off the truck shortly before 7:30 p.m. Roekpe crashed into the truck, pinning Willie Mosley, 73, of Maywood between the vehicle and the truck, also injuring the other man, the release stated.

Mosely, who later died of his injuries, was described as a Good Samaritan who pulled over to help the pickup driver reload the refrigerator onto his truck, the release stated.

Aurora officers, responding to the crash, found Mosley seriously injured. Mosley was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, the release stated.

The man traveling with Mosley sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. Roepke was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was later released to Aurora police.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin stated in the release that driving is a privilege, not a right.

“Just over one year ago, Willie Mosley’s life came to a violent, abrupt end simply because Mr. Roepke – with a stunning disregard for not only his own personal safety, but also the safety of innocent others – got behind the wheel after he had been drinking,” Berlin stated in the release.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right. It is a privilege and a responsibility that if not respected, can lead to tragic, irreversible outcomes, as we saw in this case,” Berlin stated in the release. “There are no words I can offer to the family and friends of Mr. Mosley that will fill the void caused by his absence. I can only offer my sincere condolences and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and companionship Mr. Mosley provided them. I also wish the individual who was seriously injured in this incident well, as he continues his rehabilitation. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Robert Willis and Denis Cahill for their efforts in holding Mr. Roepke for the death of Willie Mosley.”

Roepke’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 2, 2023, for return of the pre-sentence report. He faces a penalty of up to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be served at 85%.