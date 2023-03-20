Batavia Chamber of Commerce announces winners of Ole Award

Eight Batavia businesses have been named recipients of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce 2022 Ole Award. Businesses who had final city permits by Dec. 31, 2022, were eligible.

According to a news release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, the Ole Award is an award started in 1976 by a group of people who had a love and passion for their community and wanted to promote the city of Batavia.

The Ole Awards are given to businesses for a significant improvement and investment either for new construction or for remodel in Batavia, the release stated.

A committee of Batavia Chamber members, along with representation from the city of Batavia and Batavia Chamber staff, evaluate all Batavia businesses who meet the permit timing qualifications.

The Ole honorees for 2022 are:

· New Construction – Industrial: Midwest Industrial Funds, 1459 Louis Bork Drive

· Remodeling – Commercial: Bocaditos Café, 11 N. Batavia Ave.

· Remodeling – Commercial: Douglas Carpet One Floor & Home, 490 N. Randall Road

· Remodeling – Commercial: K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar, 2030 Main St.

· Remodeling – Commercial: Mill Creek Early Childhood Program ll, 130 S. Batavia Ave.

· Remodeling – Commercial: Revelry 675, 675 S. River St.

· Remodeling – Commercial: Sturdy Shelter, 10 Shumway Ave.

· Remodeling – Commercial: The Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St.

All recipients will be honored at the Inspire 2023: A Celebration of Those Who Inspire Us! event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Revelry 675, 675 S. River St., Batavia. Tickets cost $75 per person, or $550 per table of eight and includes entertainment, dinner and champagne toast.

A cash bar will be available and cocktail attire is suggested. Purchase tickets online at bataviachamber.org/events or call the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at 630-879-7134.

During the event, which is open to the public, the Citizen of the Year, John Dillon; Spirit of Batavia, 100 Women Who Care Fox Valley; Ole winners, and the Ambassador of the Year, George Gladis, will receive their awards.