St. Charles to offer free yard waste pickup for two weeks

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles residents can get a jump on spring yard clean up.

For the weeks of March 20 and 27, the city’s refuse contractor, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, Inc., will pick up bagged yard waste on normal refuse collection days. No sticker is required.

Residents should place twigs, trimmings, leaves, etc. in a paper yard waste bag and put the bag out on the curb for pick up. Beginning April 3, regular collection begins and a sticker will be needed for yard waste bags.

More information is on the city’s website stcharlesil.gov.