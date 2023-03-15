Geneva D-304 dismisses 18 teachers, 8 support staff

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board Monday approved the dismissal of 18 teachers and eight support staff, an annual reduction in force action.

According to a memo from Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Adam Law, the dismissals are due to enrollment uncertainty in specific academic areas, the return of teachers from full leave and the sunset of COVID-19 grant funding.

The reduction in force protects the district from employing those whose services may not be needed next year and gives administrators greater flexibility in their staffing plans, Law’s memo stated.

Once staffing requirements are better known for the next school year, those dismissed may be called back to work, the memo stated.

Teachers and certified staff to be dismissed from Harrison Street School are Jamie Abraham, a permanent substitute teacher and Jade Magiera, a psychologist.

Those to be dismissed from Geneva High School are guidance counselor Brittany Balassone; Jean Corkery of Project Lead the Way; science teacher Erin Cosky; social worker and prevention coordinator Kelly Hesselbaum; English teacher Alyssa Landstaft; Spanish teacher Jessica Lehan; math teacher Elizabeth Stevenson; and social worker Kathryn Baron.

Also to be dismissed are fifth grade teacher Kerrilyn Coffland at Mill Creek; art teacher Jennifer Elsebaie and student assistant coordinator Linda Zulkowski, both from Fabyan.

Psychologist Lindsey Brill, who serves both middle schools, will also be dismissed.

German teacher Karen Kosog, art teacher Eva Lord and French and English language teacher Courtenay Shroffat, all at Geneva Middle School South; and reading intervention teacher Gwen Powell at Geneva Middle School North, will also be dismissed.

Support staff to be dismissed are kindergarten assistants Kari Bracey, Stephanie Mountsier, Catherine Carrino, Courtney Grimes, Jane Runyan and Lindsay Sweeney; and special education assistants Teryn Bryant and Colleen Krohe.