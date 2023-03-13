St. Charles City Council candidates asked views on building height restrictions for development proposed along Fox River

Candidates for the St. Charles City Council were asked during a recent candidate forum their views about lowering the maximum allowed building height for development proposed along the Fox River.

At the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County’s candidate forum on March 5, candidates were asked if they would support an ordinance modification for riverfront property that would lower the maximum building heights to maintain the “city’s charm and our scenic views.”

There are five seats open on the St. Charles City Council. There are 10 alderpersons serving on the City Council, with two alderpersons representing each ward.

There is a three-person race for the open 1st Ward seat on the City Council with Jessica Bridges, Tom Galante and Mark Foulkes running for the seat. Foulkes’ grandfather, Walter Foulkes, was on the St. Charles City Council for 22 years.

Second Ward Alderperson Rita Payleitner is not running for reelection. Running for the seat are Arthur Lemke, who lost his seat on the City Council to Ryan Bongard in 2021′s consolidated election, and Jayme Muenz.

John Edward Frank is unopposed for the 3rd Ward seat. Third Ward Alderperson Todd Bancroft is not running for reelection.

In the 4th Ward, incumbent David Pietryla is facing a challenge from Laurel Moad, who lost her election bid in 2021 in a three-person race.

In the 5th Ward, incumbent Ed Bessner is unopposed after challenger Rett Humke dropped out of the race.

Last year, Frontier Development scaled back its plans for a proposed apartment building near the Fox River in St. Charles after neighbors had voiced concerns about the building’s height. The project is proposed to be built at the southeast corner of Illinois and Riverside avenues on the site of the former St. Charles Chamber of Commerce building.

Previous plans had called for the building to be 59 feet, 8 inches tall. The zoning district for the area only allows for a maximum building height of 50 feet.

The current plans show the building would be a maximum of 50 feet tall. The apartments would be located on the building’s upper floors while commercial and retail space would be on the first floor.

There also has been public opposition to plans of Frontier Development, in partnership with Chicago-based The Prime Group and Architectural Wood Expressions, to build one six-story building and parking garage that would contain 107 residential units, four restaurants, 164 hotel rooms, a spa/fitness center and conference space. An 85,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, two rooftop pools and 750 lineal feet of public riverwalk also are part of the plans.

Frontier Development submitted the plans as part of its vision for the former police station along the Fox River. Murphy Development Group submitted plans to build a five- to seven-story building that would house 141 apartments a restaurant and retail space on the site.

At the Dec. 19 St. Charles City Council meeting, alderpersons unanimously approved a motion to reject all the concept proposals for the former police station site. City staff have been directed to put together a request for proposals in order to engage a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for the property.

Regarding the question of lowering the maximum allowed building height, Galante said he first would take community and expert input on the proposal.

“However, I would also like to, at the very least, keep to the maximum that we’ve established in ordinances instead of having that maximum be there and then having the developer come in and say that, ‘Well, OK, here’s that maximum, but I’m also going to add a few things to the top of that.’ So I would support having that maximum.”

Lemke said such a proposal “is worth considering.”

“We certainly have the current ordinances and any developer will at least answer those, but any developer that goes beyond that certainly is open to some question and I wouldn’t modify the ordinance to raise it,” he said.

Muenz said she would be open to any ordinance that would “be something that the residents would be interested in.”

“I would want to hear the community feedback about that though and understand if that’s something that people in our community would want, if that’s something that the businesses would support and if it’s something that would be helpful to people in the city of St. Charles. I think that just understanding what it is that people need is one of the most important parts of this job. I can’t pretend to know everything. I would need to know what it is that everybody wants and have an understanding from city staff as to what that means from a development perspective and what that would leave us open to as far as development and developer needs as well.”

Moad said it would depend on the location of the property.

“We have various open space or available space along the riverfront on both the east and the west sides of the river,” she said. “I would be supportive of listening and considering an ordinance, depending on the specifics. And I also think it’s contingent on what property it is and what we’re assuming would go on that property.”

Pietryla said he would consider supporting an ordinance modification for riverfront property that would lower the maximum building heights. In answering the question, Bridges said the city’s growth should be concentrated on areas near Charlestowne Mall and the former Pheasant Run Resort property and to keep “that small town feel and that safe walkability that we have downtown.”

Foulkes said he would be supportive of something like what was being proposed.

“We should be open really to everything and anything at this point,” he said. “I love the idea of community involvement in this as well and even more so, expert involvement. What do the experts think when they see these buildings going up? I think we’ve run away from going sometimes to what experts think. And I think that’s always something we could come back to. But in terms of reviewing it, absolutely.”