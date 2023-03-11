St. Charles police issue St. Patrick’s Parade traffic advisory

The 2023 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade will step off at 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown St. Charles.

The parade will step off at 6th Street and travel east down Main Street, ending at 4th Avenue. Traffic on both Main Street (Route 64) and 2nd Street (Route 31) will be detoured beginning at 1:45 p.m.

A parking ban will be in effect on the detour route (Illinois Street, 7th Street, and State Street) as well as the parade route (Main Street) from 10 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m.

There will also be a parking ban in effect for the parade staging area consisting of:

• Walnut Street between 3rd and 7th streets

• 4th Street between Illinois and Main streets

• 5th Street from Illinois to Main streets

• 6th Street from Illinois to Cedar streets

• Walnut Avenue from 5th Avenue to South 2nd Avenue

The St. Charles Police Department is urging the public to exercise caution when driving or attending the parade. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes, as traffic delays could be lengthy.

There will be additional police, crossing guards and emergency management personnel assigned to the parade to help ensure public safety and assist with traffic flow.