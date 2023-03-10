St. Charles Police to conduct DUI campaign in week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day

The St. Charles Police Department has announced that extra patrols will be deployed during the week before and including St. Patrick’s Day.

Illinois law enforcement will be working around the clock to make sure drivers are buckled up and driving safely during the campaign. From March 10 through March 19, additional officers will be assigned to DUI enforcement. St. Charles police officers will be participating in this statewide initiative.

Police remind drivers that if they will be celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances to remember to:

• Make a plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

• Use a ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft, or a taxi.

• If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.