St. Charles City Council approves liquor licenses for two new businesses

The St. Charles City Council on Monday approved liquor licenses for new new businesses in downtown St. Charles.

The City Council approved liquor licenses for Hunt House Creative Arts Center, located at 113 E. Main St., and Pho Ly, a family owned Vietnamese restaurant, located at 305 W. Main St. The space had formerly housed Puebla Modern Mexican restaurant and before that, The Finery and Blacksmith Bar restaurant.

Hunt House will receive a BYOB liquor license and Pho Ly will receive a B1 liquor license as part of its restaurant operations.

St. Charles resident Leslie Hunt recently opened Hunt House Creative Arts Center. Hunt, who grew up in St. Charles, finished among the final 10 female contestants on “American Idol” in 2007.

Hunt House is a music and arts school/performance space that offers private and group lessons for children, teens and adults. Hunt is a professional musician and composer who has released several albums over the years and fronts the progressive rock band District 97.

She is one of five instructors at Hunt House.