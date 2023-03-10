Geneva’s 4th Ward hopefuls compare qualifications, views

GENEVA – Voters in Geneva’s 4th Ward have a choice of incumbent Gabriel Kaven and challenger Martha Paschke in the April 4 consolidated election.

In an endorsement interview with the Daily Herald, Kaven said he seeking his second four-year term and had prior experience on the Pepper Valley Board of Governors as treasurer for seven years and professionally in a leadership role over 10 years, currently working as an operations manager for a global security company.

Geneva 4th Ward Alderman Gabriel Kaven is facing a challenge for the seat from Martha Paschke in the April 4, 2023 consolidated election. (Kimberlee Bee Photography )

Kaven said he and his wife have a small business in Geneva’s downtown, a salon that does bridal makeup and skin procedures.

Paschke has a background as a childbirth educator and labor doula, she has a master’s degree in teaching, she has been a teacher and briefly worked in mental health. Paschke previously ran for state office but was not elected.

Paschke has been the coordinator for the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Collaborative Diversion Initiative for the past two years.

She also serves on the boards of the Geneva Library Foundation, Family Service Association of Greater Elgin, as well as serving on several committees at Fox Valley Presbyterian Church.

As to why she is running for alderman, Paschke said she has always been involved in the community.

“I feel very fortunate to have raised my family here and always been involved in the community – either through volunteering or organizing or responding to my neighbors’ needs, just being in touch with what’s happening around the community – so it felt like this made sense,” Paschke said.

Kaven said he wants to run again to continue his service.

“My family and I are very invested in this community as well,” Kaven said. “I think that it’s a great place. Overall, it’s run very well. I’m running again because the last four years had some unprecedented challenges that we had the opportunity to lead through. None of the least of which – we all remember what 2020 and 2021 looked like. And I think that the council as well as city staff – there was a lot of things that we had to change on the fly because the unknown was the unknown.”

Kaven said he felt like he had a positive impact and successfully assisted the city in leading through those challenging times.

“I did really enjoy the first four years and I would like to return for another four,” Kaven said.

To a question about the balance between the city’s downtown shopping district and Randall Road, Kaven said they were substantially different.

“They’re not located right next to each other. … Our downtown has remained very vibrant,” Kaven said. “Downtown Geneva is a destination for a lot of people. I know that the chamber works very hard to drive people down there. I know that there’s local support. … I have a lot of friends who live in the Tri-Cities and the Fox Valley area … they come to dine and shop in downtown Geneva regularly.”

Kaven said the sales tax revenue from the downtown and the Randall Road corridor is close to an even split.

Paschke said both the downtown and the Randall Road corridor are critical to the city’s financial health.

“Geneva is unique in the way that we are kind of landlocked and we’re a little more maybe restricted in that businesses that can grow and develop in the space that we have – whereas some of the municipalities around us have a lot of car dealerships and things like that that they benefit from and Geneva does not have that,” Paschke said.

“So it’s really important that … as Alderman Kaven pointed out, that we support the current businesses and provide for that flexibility when it’s needed, make sure that they’re feeling the support,” Paschke said. “But also (to) work to incentivize businesses coming in, to keep an eye on the future and the financial health of the city.”

In terms of a recent disagreement on the council over a $50,000 budget amendment – which failed – to help fund the Geneva History Museum, Paschke said she wished she could say she would have voted yes in support of it.

“I do think it is an important contributor to our community,” Paschke said of the museum. “Part of Geneva’s charm is its history, right? And having that history center is really wonderful. I think that what it came down to in my mind, if I had to vote on it, was that there isn’t a policy for providing funding for nonprofit organizations from the city’s budget. So if that policy was put in place going forward, that would make those decisions more sound and something that would be easy to 100% get behind.”

Kaven said the city not having a policy was the reason for his vote against it.

“We don’t have a policy for what we’re going to fund or what the process is can become problematic when you start receiving multiple requests from different areas,” Kaven said.

“I think that the history museum is very valuable as well. But during that meeting, I was not afforded the opportunity to speak,” Kaven said. “If you go back and watch it (the meeting video), after two people spoke, there was a motion to call the question. I voted against calling the question. I was on the short side of that stick.”

Calling the question means a public body votes on whether to halt discussion, and then if the vote is successful, proceeds to vote on the main motion.

“I think that there definitely needs to be a process. I did wind up voting no because of that,” Kaven said.

“I think the amount has to be looked at. I know it’s been referenced that St. Charles did something similar,” Kaven said. “That funding comes out of the hotel motel tax, or your tourism tax. But St. Charles has 11 or 12 hotels. Geneva has three. So if you look at it on a percentage basis, yes, St. Charles maybe did give $50,000 to their history museum. But as far as a percentage of that overall fund, is a lot lower amount than 50% of what Geneva’s fund is.”

Kaven said the history museum should receive some funding, but he did not know if $50,000 is the right amount. He added that there needs to be a policy or process for when organizations ask for city funding.

The City Council has since provided the museum with $51,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds and officials say they are still working on a policy for when nonprofits seek city funds.