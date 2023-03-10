Geneva aldermen OK $51K grant to history museum

GENEVA – The Geneva City Council voted Monday to approve a $51,000 one-time grant to the Geneva History Museum from its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The action takes the place of a previous plan to transfer the same amount of hotel-motel taxes from the tourism budget, with the goal of providing the museum with more flexibility, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.

“Funding was to be provided in the spring of 2023 since hotel-motel tax is based on a calendar year after a funding agreement was in place,” Dawkins said.

Tourism funds can only be used for promoting tourism.

ARPA funds can be used for economic development, so the museum can use the money for programming, programming support or marketing, Dawkins said.

The resolution is the culmination of several discussions held with museum Executive Director Terry Emma, museum Board President Mary Swanson, museum board members, Dawkins, Mayor Kevin Burns and two aldermen.

Funds cannot be used for building improvements, repairs or maintenance, and the museum must provide a report on the use of the funds annually to the city, officials said.

As a result of the funding, the city is to be considered a museum donor and is allowed to host city-sponsored events in the community room at no cost, officials said.

Swanson, who is 5th Ward Alderman Robert Swanson’s wife, thanked the City Council for its support.

“We look forward to sharing with you all the great things that we do with the $51,000,” Mary Swanson said. “So thank you very much.”

Alderpersons voted 8-0 with two absent, and because the approval required a vote of the city’s corporate authorities, Burns also voted. Second Ward Aldermen Bradley Kosirog and Richard Marks were absent.

The vote was the same for a follow-up action amending the city’s budget to allow for the funds to be given to the museum.

Dawkins said the fund transfer is only for this year and a policy is still pending on how the city should address other nonprofits that request the city’s financial support.

Burns said of the resolution: “The city is proud to affirm its appreciation for the Geneva History Museum via its investment of $51,000 to help amplify Geneva’s story to those who reside here and to all who visit.”