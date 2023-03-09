Swedish American Children’s Choir to host Swedish meatball dinner fundraiser Saturday

The Swedish American Children’s Choir is hosting a benefit Swedish meatball dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia.

According to a news release from the choir, a chef from Gothenburg, Sweden will prepare the meal with authentic recipes. The menu will feature Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, lingonberries, Swedish rye bread and Swedish desserts. New this year is a vegetarian option of vegetable balls. Swedish and American baked goods will also be on sale.

In addition, there will be special entertainment, including Swedish Folk, a local Scandinavian folk band, a magician and a balloon artist. All proceeds from the event will benefit the choir’s performance tour fund, the release stated.

The choir, in its 24th year, is the largest of its kind in the Midwest, comprised of children 4-17 from the Fox Valley and surrounding suburbs. They present performances of Swedish songs and Scandinavian dances throughout the area and beyond, the release stated.

Dinner tickets are by reservation only and carry out orders are available.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-10 years old and children under 3 are free.

Call the choir office at 630-414-9700 for reservations. The church is located at 8 S. Lincoln St. in Batavia.