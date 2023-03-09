Batavia MainStreet to host Egg Hop in downtown Batavia

Batavia MainStreet and the Congregational Church of Batavia are hosting the annual Downtown Batavia Egg Hop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Participating downtown businesses will be handing out candy and prizes from 10 a.m. to noon, while several other fun activities are scheduled throughout the event.

Activities include:

Giant Bubbles at Peg Bond Center, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

3 & Under Egg Hunt at Appleton Park, 10:15 a.m.

Spring Stories with the Batavia Public Library at Peg Bond Center, 10:30 a.m.

Learn the Bunny Hop with Batavia Academy of Dance, 11 a.m.

Children’s Song Time with the Congregational Church of Batavia, 11:30 a.m.

Raffle Drawings at Peg Bond Center, 12:30 p.m.

Batavia MainStreet is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through dedicated volunteer efforts, according to a news release from the organization.

Contact the Batavia MainStreet office at (630-761-3528 or info@DowntownBatavia.com for more information.