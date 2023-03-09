March 09, 2023
Batavia MainStreet to host Egg Hop in downtown Batavia

By Shaw Local News Network
Batavia MainStreet and the Congregational Church of Batavia are hosting the annual Downtown Batavia Egg Hop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Participating downtown businesses will be handing out candy and prizes from 10 a.m. to noon, while several other fun activities are scheduled throughout the event.

Activities include:

Giant Bubbles at Peg Bond Center, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

3 & Under Egg Hunt at Appleton Park, 10:15 a.m.

Spring Stories with the Batavia Public Library at Peg Bond Center, 10:30 a.m.

Learn the Bunny Hop with Batavia Academy of Dance, 11 a.m.

Children’s Song Time with the Congregational Church of Batavia, 11:30 a.m.

Raffle Drawings at Peg Bond Center, 12:30 p.m.

Batavia MainStreet is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through dedicated volunteer efforts, according to a news release from the organization.

Contact the Batavia MainStreet office at (630-761-3528 or info@DowntownBatavia.com for more information.

