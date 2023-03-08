League of Women Voters to hold forum in Batavia school district referendum

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is hosting a public forum on the Batavia Public School District 101 referendum which is on the April 4 ballot.

They will invite representatives from both sides of the issue and representatives from the district to share information and answer questions from the public.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Each represented group will have the opportunity to make an opening statement, then respond to questions from the audience.

For information about this referendum question, visit www.bps101.net/referendum/.

According to Patti Lackman, Voter Service Chair of the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County, “We are excited to provide this opportunity to BPS101 voters to meet and ask questions on this important topic. The League of Women Voters has a long tradition of impartiality in elections, never endorsing a candidate, a referendum question, or a political party. We hope all of the invited speakers make it a point to participate in this important forum.”

Nonpartisan information about voting in Illinois can be found at illinoisvoterguide.org.