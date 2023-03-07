St. Charles man charged with burglary after stealing items from cars early Monday morning

A St. Charles man has been charged with burglary after stealing items from vehicles early Monday morning that were parked in St. Charles.

Charley Soto, 22, of St. Charles, has been charged with three felony counts of burglary without causing damage, felony possession of a credit or debit card, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon and three felony counts of armed violence, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

He currently is in custody at the Kane County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. At 5:26 a.m., St. Charles police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Walnut Drive for the report of a suspicious person seen making entry to parked vehicles in the area, the release stated.

Officers immediately responded to the area and subsequently located Soto going through a vehicle which did not belong to him, according to the release. Officers consulted with the vehicle owner and learned that the owner did not know Soto and had not given Soto permission to be in the vehicle, the release said.

At the time Soto was spotted by police, he was wearing gloves, carrying a flashlight and in possession of a bag containing numerous items, according to the release. Officers learned other vehicles parked in the area appeared to have been rummaged through.

Contact was made with those vehicle owners who confirmed that items in the vehicles had been moved and/or were missing. Officers found Soto in possession of a number of those items, including credit cards not issued to him.

In addition, Soto was found to be in possession of two knives having blades longer than 3 inches, the release stated. He was also in possession of live ammunition and possessed a substance believed to be a controlled substance.