March 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

St. Charles to temporarily reduce hours for in-person utility payments

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Charles Municipal Building

St. Charles Municipal Building (Shaw Local News Network)

The city of St. Charles is in the process of implementing a new utility billing system.

This requires a significant amount of set up, staff training, and testing. In order to effectively do this, the city needs to temporarily reduce in-person payment hours at the Utility Billing Office, 2 E. Main St.

The reduced schedule is for in-person payments only and will be in effect from March 7 to March 17, 2023. Online payments, phone payments, and payments deposited in drop boxes are not affected.

Temporary In-Person Payment Schedule

• Monday, March 6 Regular hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m

• Tuesday, March 7 through Friday, March 10 *Reduced hours: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.*

• Monday, March 13 Regular hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17 *Reduced hours: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.*

Customers can pay their bill 24/7 online at stcharlesil.gov or by phone at 844-443-9794. Payments also can be deposited in one of four drop boxes conveniently located throughout town:

• East side - 2700 block of East Main St., in the Foxfield Commons Shopping Center

• Downtown - Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St., at the southeast side of the building

• Downtown - Municipal Building north parking lot, next to the USPS mailbox

• West side - St. Charles Police Station, 1515 W. Main St.

Contact the Utility Billing Office at 630-377-4426 with any questions.

St. CharlesKane County