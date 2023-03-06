St. Charles to temporarily reduce hours for in-person utility payments

The city of St. Charles is in the process of implementing a new utility billing system.

This requires a significant amount of set up, staff training, and testing. In order to effectively do this, the city needs to temporarily reduce in-person payment hours at the Utility Billing Office, 2 E. Main St.

The reduced schedule is for in-person payments only and will be in effect from March 7 to March 17, 2023. Online payments, phone payments, and payments deposited in drop boxes are not affected.

Temporary In-Person Payment Schedule

• Monday, March 6 Regular hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m

• Tuesday, March 7 through Friday, March 10 *Reduced hours: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.*

• Monday, March 13 Regular hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17 *Reduced hours: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.*

Customers can pay their bill 24/7 online at stcharlesil.gov or by phone at 844-443-9794. Payments also can be deposited in one of four drop boxes conveniently located throughout town:

• East side - 2700 block of East Main St., in the Foxfield Commons Shopping Center

• Downtown - Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St., at the southeast side of the building

• Downtown - Municipal Building north parking lot, next to the USPS mailbox

• West side - St. Charles Police Station, 1515 W. Main St.

Contact the Utility Billing Office at 630-377-4426 with any questions.