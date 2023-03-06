St. Charles Police Dept. to hold 2023 Citizens Police Academy

The St. Charles Police Department is hosting the 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy from April 17 to May 17.

There is no charge for the five-week class, which will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Charles Police Station, 1515 W. Main St.

According to a news release, the Citizen’s Police Academy offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the Police Department operates, along with unique hands-on activities. A wide variety of topics will be covered, including everyday patrol, investigations, SWAT, K9 and more. Each participant will receive a certificate of completion in a graduation ceremony on the last day, the release stated.

This academy is open to St. Charles residents only who are at least 18 years old. Applications can be picked up at the police station front desk or downloaded from the city website stcharlesil.gov. Completed applications are due to the police front desk by April 1.