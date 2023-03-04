Trivia Bee for Literacy returns this month after three-year hiatus

St. Charles-based Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley was set to celebrate the 21st birthday of its Trivia Bee for Literacy fundraising event when the pandemic hit.

The Trivia Bee for Literacy is back this month after a three-year hiatus. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Mach 18 at Revelry 675 in Batavia.

Teams of three will answer questions on an answer pad from their reserved table in the audience. This year’s theme, The Bee Goes On, is a takeoff on the Sonny & Cher song, “The Beat Goes On.”

“The questions will be not only about the late ‘60s and the early ‘70s, but beats of all kinds,” said Peg Coker, executive director of Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley. “So you can expect questions about heartbeats and police beats and just any type of beat you can imagine.”

Proceeds from the event will help Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley meet the demand for one-to-one literacy education. The group’s volunteers help those adults living in the area to improve their language and life skills.

Right now, the group is serving 192 people who represent several different nationalities.

“I think we have 32 different nationalities in the program,” Coker said.

As of Thursday, 22 teams have signed up to participate in the event, which is close to the maximum number of people who can participate.

“We only have room for 25 teams, so we almost have a full house,” Coker said.

The event will also feature a silent auction. Items include a perfume that was popular in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s called Heaven Sent.

“We’re also going to have a bottle of English Leather, which was a men’s cologne that had that musky smell that was a signature scent in the ‘70s,” she said. “So I think people will have a lot of fun with that.”

Organizations and businesses like the St. Charles Park District, the Kane County Cougars and Wasco Nursery also are contributing items to the auction.

“One of our students is from France and he was kind enough to put together a basket of items from France,” Coker said. “I think that’s going to be quite popular with the crowd.”

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley is constantly looking for new tutors. Right now, 30 students are on the waiting list to receive tutoring.

Four-session tutor training will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 7, 9, 14 and 16 at the St. Charles Public Library, where the group is based. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. 6th Ave. in St. Charles.

More information about Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley is available at lvfv.org. For those who would like to participate in the Trivia Bee for Literacy or be a sponsor, go to lvfv.org/trivia-bee.