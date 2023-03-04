Girls Basketball: Samantha Trimberger’s free throws with 2.4 seconds left send Benet past Geneva in IHSA state semifinal

NORMAL – Samantha Trimberger chose to focus on the positive potential of an outcome, rather than the pressure of the situation.

One shot, and she’d be a hero.

The Benet senior forward did it one better, making two tie-breaking free throws with 2.4 seconds left. Trimberger’s clutch shots sent Benet past Geneva 50-48 in Friday’s Class 4A semifinal at CEFCU Arena and into Saturday’s state championship game against O’Fallon.

“Really, at least it was a tie game,” Trimberger said. “What was going through my mind was I have a chance to win us the game. Since it was a one-and-one, just make the first one so we have that lead. Once I made that first one it was a little pressure off the second one. It was great that I made both shots but quite honestly we only needed one.”

Benet (25-7) won its second game of the week in the final seconds, and put behind the bad taste of last year’s two losses at state.

After Trimberger split two free throws with 39.8 seconds left for a 48-46 lead, Geneva’s Lauren Slagle tied it with a basket with 14 seconds remaining.

Forgoing a timeout, Benet senior guard and Indiana recruit Lenee Beaumont raced down the court, her shot at the basket rolling out. Trimberger was fouled on the loose ball, setting the stage for her late heroics.

“We practice free throws every day in practice,” Trimberger said. “Just take a deep breath in and go for it.”

Benet players celebrate as the buzzer sounds in their win over Geneva in the Class 4A state semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, in CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Geneva coach Sarah Meadows has been at the other end of dramatic finishes in her last two times at state. The Vikings won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 on last-second shots by Stephanie Hart.

Losing on a late call and free throws, though, was tough to swallow.

“It’s tough to end a game that way,” Meadows said. “I felt there were two kids battling for the ball, and that’s how it ends up. But it is what it is.”

Beaumont was sensational once again, with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Trimberger added 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

Leah Palmer had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Slagle 13 points and seven boards for Geneva (30-4). Cassidy Arni, who missed a heave for the win from beyond halfcourt as time expired, scored 12. Arni’s free throws with 1:57 left in the third quarter gave Geneva its last lead at 33-31.

Beaumont collided with a Geneva defender on a drive late in the third quarter, fell to the court and gingerly walked to the sideline. She returned moments later, and went coast-to-coast to roll in a three-point play to give Benet the lead for good at 34-33 with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

“Last year was disappointing, losing twice here, but having that experience – we were the only team here back from last year, we didn’t want the same outcome,” Beaumont said. “We told everyone before the game we’re not playing another game tonight, that’s not happening.”

Benet's Lenee Beaumont gets a shot off surrounded by Geneva defenders during their Class 4A state semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, in CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Beaumont indeed played like a kid bound and determined for a different outcome from the jump. She nearly had a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds by the end of the first quarter to stake Benet to a 14-9 lead.

“I was a little disappointed she didn’t go quadruple-double,” Benet coach Joe Kilbride joked. “She’s been carrying us for a while. She is hunting for herself which is creating for other people. She’s the best player in the state, and she’s showing people now.”

Geneva made her work for it, though.

The Vikings started Caroline Madden on Beaumont, and later switched Arni onto her. Arni drew an offensive foul on Beaumont with 2:04 left, leading to Slagle’s putback basket to cut Benet’s lead to 47-46.

“Good for her, she had a nice game, but I thought our kids played her tough,” Meadows said. “I don’t think things were easy for her.”

The game between two programs each with two state championships in the last decade was close, and physical throughout.

Benet built a 16-9 lead after Slagle went to the bench with two fouls late in the first quarter. She returned, and Geneva tied it 16-16 on Arni free throws and Benet led 22-21 at half.

Geneva's Lauren Slagle shoots in the lane against Benet’s Magdalena Sularski during their Class 4A state semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, in CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Beaumont’s 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter gave Benet a 39-33 lead, but Slagle’s 3 a minute into the fourth cut that margin in half.

“It’s tough. A lot of emotions right now but overall that’s a great game,” Meadows said. “Two good, talented teams going to battle.”

Benet will now look to win its first state title since Kathleen Doyle led the Redwings to back-to-back state championships in 2015 and 2016.

That recent history is not lost on Beaumont.

“I love Kathleen, she’s honestly my idol,” Beaumont said. “Little, elementary school me would be watching her take over games and win two state championships. Honestly, to think that I’m in the same position and our team is in the same position, it’s just awesome. She’s my role model.”