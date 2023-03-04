Girls Basketball: Leah Palmer’s 1,000th career point, Geneva third-place win, among celebrations in Normal nightcap

NORMAL – Leah Palmer cupped hands around her face and looked with wide eyes at adoring fans with signs in the stands honoring her.

Then the Geneva junior was mobbed at midcourt like she just hit a shot to win the state title.

Palmer’s 1,000th career point, the highlight of her game-high 25 points, had the Vikings jumping for joy midway through the first quarter of their eventual 72-61 win over Hersey in Friday night’s Class 4A third-place game.

The milestone came on Palmer’s first free throw, much to her surprise.

But not her teammates.

“I had no idea,” Palmer said. “I knew I was getting close, but I didn’t know that was the point. I guess I was kind of oblivious. Everybody was saying they were talking about it on the bench and I had no idea. I’m thankful to have supportive parents and fans. It’s a storybook ending for sure to go out and win the last game.”

Members of the Geneva girls basketball team (from left) Kinzie Gracey, Cassidy Arni, Laruen Slagle, Caroline Madden and Rile Hasegawa cheer on their teammates from the bench in the final minute of the Class 4A third place game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Just two hours removed from a heartbreaking two-point semifinal loss to Benet in the final seconds, Geneva hardly looked like a deflated group.

The Vikings jumped out to a 7-0 lead, with players and coaches seemingly celebrating every point and big play in an energetic sideline.

Geneva (31-4) won its fifth state trophy and fourth under head coach Sarah Meadows. The Vikings ended the season with its 31st win – the most in Meadows’ 12 seasons.

Geneva’s girls lingered long after collecting their trophy, posing for photos together on the court. Vikings’ senior Lauren Slagle, who scored 17 points in her final game before heading off to play at Grand Valley State, said the team was energized by Palmer’s early 1,000-point moment.

“It’s amazing – this is a moment that everybody wants to feel,” Slagle said. “We didn’t win against Benet, but we ended on a win and ended with our best friends. That’s all you can ask for.”

Fellow Geneva senior Cassidy Arni, who capped off a four-year varsity career with 17 points, hit a 3-pointer to put Geneva ahead for good, 36-33 midway through the third quarter.

Palmer, who will be one of two Geneva starters back next year with Caroline Madden, said she was determined to win one final game for teammates like Arni and Slagle.

“We wanted to come out and do it for the seniors and end on a win,” Palmer said. “After a heartbreaking loss we wanted to pull it out and end on a good note.”

Members of the Geneva girls basketball team pose with their Class 4A third place trophy after defeating Geneva during the third place game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Palmer figures to be Geneva’s clear go-to player next year with Arni and Slagle graduating. She showcased that green light in Friday’s final game.

Palmer took 23 shots, making nine. Through three quarters, she had attempted 21 of Geneva’s 45 shots.

Her 3-pointer with 1:23 left in the third quarter hit rim and bounced in gave Geneva a 43-39 lead. Later, she made a driving layup for a 54-49 lead to turn away a late Hersey comeback bid.

Palmer doesn’t hold a scholarship offer, but she’s determined to change that and just as eager to keep up Geneva’s winning ways as their go-to next season.

“I’m for sure looking forward to it. I want to have another winning season so bad,” Palmer said. “I’m going to be working with the lineup of juniors and sophomores.”

Geneva's Rilee Hasegawa sprints into the lane as Hersey's KiKi Craft defends during the Class 4A third place game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Geneva head girls basketball coach Sarah Meadows coaches her team during the Class 4A third place game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

At the other end, Friday’s late game marked the end of two fabulous Hersey careers.

Hersey senior guard Katy Eidle, a three-time All-State pick who will play collegiately at Michigan, scored a team-high 18 points.

Fittingly, the four-year varsity starter was the last Hersey girl to check out, with 1:09 left, after hitting two free throws.

Eidle in her final season led Hersey (28-10) to the program’s second state trophy, knocking off No. 1-ranked Fremd along the way to Normal.

“It’s incredible, it’s everything we ever could have wished for. This was our goal to finish the season at Redbird and I’m proud of every single girl that played,” Eidle said. “We put a lot of hard work into our season and it paid off.”

Hersey coach Mary Fendley, retiring after 25 seasons and 537 wins, was in tears in reflecting on her three decades at the school.

“I guess what always comes to mind is how grateful I am for the opportunities I have had for the last 31 years at Hersey,” Fendley said. “When Hersey hired me I was coaching against almost all men. The future of our area is great with more and more incredible women. I’m grateful for not only this team but all the girls I have been fortunate to coach.”