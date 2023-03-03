St. Charles mayor to participate in Polar Plunge Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek is willing to get a little cold Saturday morning to raise money for a good cause.

Vitek and others will plunge into a portable water tank in the parking lot near the St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St., at 10 a.m. to raise donations for Special Olympics Illinois programming and events. Special Olympics offers 30-plus Olympic-style individual and team sports that provide training and competition opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities.

This is the first time she will be participating in the event. St. Charles City Administrator Heather McGuire will join her in taking the plunge.

“Neither one of us have done this,” Vitek said. “I’m anticipating being cold.”

Also on the team will be members of the police and fire departments along with representatives from the Batavia Police Department, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Special Olympics athletes John Remitz and Janna Blowers.

As of Friday, the St. Charles team had raised more than $16,000, exceeding its goal of $10,000.

“It just brings the community together and it’s a great cause,” Vitek said. “I think it’s great that a bunch of us are participating. It should be fun.”

For details, including how to donate, go to soill.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.team&teamID=13496.

More information about Special Olympics Illinois is available at soill.org.