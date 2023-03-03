Geneva D-304 announces Educator of the Year nominees

Geneva School District 304 has announced three staff members who are nominated for Kane County Educator of the Year.

According to an email from the district, Emma Cole is nominated in the High School Teacher category, Jordan Dulowski is nominated in the Early Career Educator category and Tom Rogers, Geneva High School principal, is nominated in the School Administrator category.

Anyone interested in writing a letter of support for the nominees are being asked to send letters to the following addresses:

A letter for Emma Cole - email to Mary Limberis at mlimberis@geneva304.org

A letter for Jordan Dulowski - email to Derek Sutor at dsutor@geneva304.org

A letter for Tom Rogers - email to Brittany Bailey-Cole at bcole@geneva304.org

The letter should be addressed to the “Kane County ROE Educator of the Year Selection Committee” and should contain information such as how you know the person, what qualities or experiences have you had with them and why you think they would be a great choice for Educator of the Year.

The deadline to submit a letter is March 7. Letters can also be dropped off at the high school office.

The winners will be announced at the 47th annual Educator of the Year banquet on May 5. More information about the event is forthcoming.

For more information on Kane County Educator of the Year, click here.