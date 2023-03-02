Depot Museum postpones opening reception for new exhibit celebrating Batavia women

The opening reception for the Batavia Depot Museum’s new exhibit, “Never Done: The Women Who Built Batavia” has been postponed to Monday, March 6, due to inclement weather expected on March 3. The reception will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum, 155 Houston St. Admission is free.

According to a news release from the museum, the exhibit recognizes the city’s women who contributed their talents, whether it was as homemakers, volunteering for civic organizations or making strides in typically male-dominated professions of the time.

“Half the stories of our history are about the lives of women and we’re excited to share some of them with the public,” Batavia Depot Museum Director Kate Garett stated in the release. “Women have been doing amazing things in Batavia, from the 1830s all the way to the present day.”

The exhibit also highlights memberships in “secret societies” for women, the need for domestic labor, wartime contributions and professional careers of Batavia women.

“It was enlightening to learn how many professional women lived in Batavia, and how many women were involved in the economics of the city,” Garrett stated in the release.

Ellen Skirtmont Diffenbaugh, a 1934 Batavia High School graduate, trained in medical technology and worked on the team of the Manhattan Project, a 1940s U.S. government research project that produced the country’s first nuclear weapons.

Women who were homemakers were equally important, Garrett noted, because they found time and resources to support the community. They helped to organize a community with their volunteer work with churches, charities and clubs.

Ruth Drover Burnham, who served in the armed forces during World War II, settled with her family in Batavia and was active in the community. She oversaw the restoration of the CB&Q Depot into the Batavia Depot Museum.

The exhibit includes items these women used in the course of their daily lives such as dresses, hats, a washboard, office supplies, military gear, sporting goods and books, the release stated.

The lower level of the exhibit shows dresses worn by Batavia women in the late 1800s through the 1920s. All the dresses in the exhibit were worn by Batavia women, including a hand-stitched black silk frock from the 1920s and a cream sequined sheath dress worn by Dr. Lucile Gustafson. Dr. Gustafson was one of the founding trustees of the Waubonsee Community College, according to the release.

The exhibit runs through July 23.

For more information, visit bataviaparks.org.