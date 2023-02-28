St. Charles education associations endorse incumbents for school board election

The St. Charles Education Association and St. Charles Educational Support Professionals are endorsing incumbent St. Charles School Board members Becky McCabe, Joseph Lackner and Matthew Kuschert for the three four-year terms open on the School Board.

McCabe is running for a second term. Lackner and Kuschert were appointed to the board in 2021 to fill two vacant seats. They are also endorsing Michael Backer for an unexpired two-year term.

“We are very fortunate to have met with 10 candidates who bring many positive attributes that would benefit the students and staff of District 303,” SCEA President Jennifer Adam said in a news release. “We are impressed with each candidate’s commitment to the D303 students, and we are pleased that all 10 candidates expressed appreciation of our District 303 teachers and staff. Mrs. McCabe, Mr. Lackner, and Mr. Kuschert are currently sitting board members, and our recommendations reflect the positive work in which D303 is currently engaging, as well as the collaboration between the board and staff. All four recommended candidates stood out to us in particular because of their strong ability to engage various perspectives on matters pertaining to our school district, as well as their experiences serving in our district in a variety of capacities. They each showed a strong student-centered focus in their decision-making and a desire to work collaboratively with staff as we continue the complex work required to achieve excellence in District 303.”

SCESP President Kris Marbutt shared her thoughts.

“We appreciate the time each candidate took in coming out on a Saturday to share their views on running for the Board of Education,” she said in the release. “Mr. Backer, Mr. Kuschert, Mr. Lackner and Mrs. McCabe conveyed to our committee their commitment to advocate for all students; to collaborate and communicate with all stakeholders; and to continue the level of excellence for the St. Charles School District. We feel all four candidates embody the characteristics and qualities to best serve our community.”

The election will take place on April 4.