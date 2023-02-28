Geneva D-304 OKs Microsoft licensing agreement for nearly $100K

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board Monday approved an annual Microsoft software licensing agreement for nearly $100,000.

The board approved the lowest priced agreement for purchasing, which was a total of $98,590.74 from JourneyEd.com Inc.

Based in Plano, Texas, JourneyEd.com is a software marketer to school districts and post-secondary academic schools, providing academic versions of software and hardware at a discount to qualified students, staff and educational institutions, according to its website, www.journeyed.com.

The Microsoft licensing agreement is to be renewed April 1.

The licensing is required for the district to maintain its current Microsoft 365 Services for its operating systems and other software. The services are the core platform for communication, collaboration, productivity and learning tools, officials said.

The district sought quotes for a three-year renewal agreement, paid annually, so the projected cost of the three-year agreement with JourneyEd is $295,772.22, officials said.