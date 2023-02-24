Geneva candidate Anais Bowring seeks 1st Ward seat

GENEVA – Anais Bowring is running unopposed for alderperson in Geneva’s 1st Ward in the April 4 consolidated election.

Bowring spoke about her candidacy for City Council at a Feb. 16 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane county at the Geneva Public Library.

Because she is unopposed, as per League rules, Bowring gave a 30-second statement on her platform.

“My husband and I have lived here in Geneva for the last nine years. We now have two kids and we are excited to raise our family here,” Bowring said.

“I have a background educationally working in public policy and also looking at local and state politics,” Bowring said. “Really, I am just interested to serve Geneva, give back to the community, plan for the future and keep us on the right track.”

The full forum is available online at www.youtube.com.