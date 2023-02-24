February 23, 2023
Geneva candidate Anais Bowring seeks 1st Ward seat

‘I am just interested to serve Geneva’

By Brenda Schory
Geneva 1st Ward Candidate Anais Bowring speaks during the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County forum at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

GENEVA – Anais Bowring is running unopposed for alderperson in Geneva’s 1st Ward in the April 4 consolidated election.

Bowring spoke about her candidacy for City Council at a Feb. 16 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane county at the Geneva Public Library.

Because she is unopposed, as per League rules, Bowring gave a 30-second statement on her platform.

“My husband and I have lived here in Geneva for the last nine years. We now have two kids and we are excited to raise our family here,” Bowring said.

“I have a background educationally working in public policy and also looking at local and state politics,” Bowring said. “Really, I am just interested to serve Geneva, give back to the community, plan for the future and keep us on the right track.”

The full forum is available online at www.youtube.com.

