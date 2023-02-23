Wrestling: St. Charles East aiming to cap off historic season with first IHSA Dual Team state title

St. Charles East has one final major hurdle to clear on a season filled with high expectations.
After qualifying 11 wrestlers for the IHSA individual state tournament, crowning three champions – the most in program history, among nine placing on the podium – the Saints now are vying for one more accolade.
An elusive team dual state title in Bloomington.
That begins Friday when the 19-1 Saints, No. 2-ranked by Illinois MatMen, take on defending Class 3A champion and third-ranked Mount Carmel in the quarterfinals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. St. Charles East has lost one team dual all season, a close loss to Joliet Catholic, in late December.
In 20 dual meets this season, including Tuesday’s sectional, the Saints have outscored opponents a combined 1,173 to 294.
It’s unfinished business, as far as they’re concerned.
“Yes, we have unfinished business to finish,” said senior AJ Marino, the 3A 120-pound third place finisher. “The team is hungry and locked in to win a team title. Because everyone has been saying we’re not good enough to do it, so we’re gonna prove them all wrong.”
St. Charles East’s lone wrestling trophy up to this point came in 1997, when it took third place in Class AA as St. Charles High School.
In an already historic season, finishing the job is still top of mind.
“We want to prove that we can operate as a team and rely on each other,” senior heavyweight Austin Barrett said. “I also have some unfinished business and I want to end my wrestling career right and get three more wins and a state title.”
“We feel ready. We’re ready to kick some butt,” freshman 106-pounder Dom Munaretto said. “We think we got this.”
Davino, Munaretto and 145-pounder Jayden Colon have a combined five state titles among them. That’s just the start to explaining the success of the program’s wrestling room.
“We are as successful as we are because of great coaching stuff and the countless hours they put in to us by watching film, fixing technical problems,” Marino said. “Also, another reason is because of the practice partners we have in the room that push each [other] to make each just that much better. Everyone is always working hard, no matter what.”
“I think it’s because when push comes to shove, I have all my guys backs and I know they have mine,” Barrett added. “We want our reputation to show that we are a powerhouse and we will scrap with anyone. And the three state champs we have I think represents us very well.”
An all-local state championship match Saturday night is a real possibility. Marmion, which took third place in Class 3A in 2019 in its last state appearance, wrestles Hersey in a 3A quarterfinal Friday in the opposite end of the bracket as St. Charles East.